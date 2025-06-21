Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 207,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

