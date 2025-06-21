Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

