Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2%

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

