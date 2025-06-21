481 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 1.1%
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.