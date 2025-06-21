Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.