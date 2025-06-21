Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.42. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

