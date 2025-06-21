Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

