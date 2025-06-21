Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.50 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,649 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

