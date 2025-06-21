Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $4.55 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.27 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.