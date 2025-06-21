Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 128,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 75,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.