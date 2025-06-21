Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.29 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

