GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.55 and last traded at C$67.76. Approximately 80,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 341,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.4%

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Further Reading

