BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

