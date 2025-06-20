ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

DELL stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.