Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.25.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

