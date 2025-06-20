The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

