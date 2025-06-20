LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Sells 15,403 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,176,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 441,122 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

