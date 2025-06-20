LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Buys 10,725 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

