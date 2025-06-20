OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $847,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,528,000 after buying an additional 2,980,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,847 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 245,894 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

