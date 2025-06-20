Flagstone Financial Management Boosts Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.17% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

