Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.36 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

