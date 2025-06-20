Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Acquires C$37,200.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 186,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,200.00.

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. purchased 79,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 253,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,623.95.

On Thursday, June 5th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 836,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,706.85.

On Friday, May 30th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.

Shares of BSX opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$93.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

