T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $48,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.