Kentucky Trust Co Has $6.37 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 3.8% of Kentucky Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kentucky Trust Co owned 0.17% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.65 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

