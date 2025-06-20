Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,724,000.

MOAT opened at $90.78 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

