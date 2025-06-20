Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.4% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 241,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 533,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.92 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

