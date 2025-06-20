Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells $32,130.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,606.38. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

