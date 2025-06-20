The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,738 ($50.34) and last traded at GBX 3,856 ($51.93). Approximately 10,506,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average daily volume of 926,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,150 ($55.88).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 6.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,892.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,543 ($47.71) per share, for a total transaction of £499,988.16 ($673,294.05). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

