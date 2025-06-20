Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Purchases $24,693.58 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) Director John Civantos purchased 6,158 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $24,693.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,008.13. This trade represents a 12.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Civantos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, John Civantos acquired 18,842 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,295.38.

System1 Stock Up 17.3%

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.20. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SST. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of System1 by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of System1 by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 115,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

