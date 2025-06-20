WJ Interests LLC Raises Stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX)

WJ Interests LLC raised its position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Simplify Bond Bull ETF comprises about 1.9% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WJ Interests LLC owned about 2.43% of Simplify Bond Bull ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFIX. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,806,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,701,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Simplify Bond Bull ETF alerts:

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RFIX opened at $47.58 on Friday. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13.

About Simplify Bond Bull ETF

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.