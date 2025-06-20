Insider Buying: VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 120,000 shares of VHM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
VHM Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.
About VHM
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VHM
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for VHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.