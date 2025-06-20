43,747 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Aercap comprises about 0.9% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,463,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Aercap Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

