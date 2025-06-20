Vanderbilt University Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Elastic accounts for 1.0% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Elastic Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ESTC opened at $83.46 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,261 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $196,503.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,421.75. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,774. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

