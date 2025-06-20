TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

