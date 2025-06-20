Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,481 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Entergy worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

