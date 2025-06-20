Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

