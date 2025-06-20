ORG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $502,116.63. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

