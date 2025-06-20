ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $207,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 207,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day moving average of $400.91. The company has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

