ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

PG stock opened at $157.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

