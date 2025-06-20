Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

