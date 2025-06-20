Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $152,150.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Affirm Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
