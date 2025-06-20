Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,595,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.