Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,610.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

Shares of NORW opened at $30.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

