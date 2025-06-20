Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Insider Sells 3,461 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bratin Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DOCN opened at $27.83 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

