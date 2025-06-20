Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.61 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

