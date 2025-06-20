DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 2.3%

BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

