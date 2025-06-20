DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

