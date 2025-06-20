Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.25 and last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 320524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

