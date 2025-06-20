Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $149.43

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

