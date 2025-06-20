Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.56 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 209.5% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 112.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 665,893 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

